Albuquerque and Santa Fe remain among MovieMaker magazine’s “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker,” an annual list of large and small cities ranked by quality of life and filmmaking facilities.
Albuquerque ranked No. 1 in the big city category (not counting Los Angeles or New York City) for the fourth year in a row, and Santa Fe ranked No. 3 in the small city category, the fifth straight year the City Different has been in the top five.
“Santa Fe continues to garner great recognition as a superb place to write, produce and make films,” Mayor Alan Webber and Santa Fe County Manager Katherine Miller said in a joint statement. “We have the people, the resources, and the community support to sustain an industry that continues to grow and flourish — and an industry that fits Santa Fe and contributes to our community.”
“Four times at No. 1 is astonishing, and it’s a testament to how much Albuquerque has exploded as a production hub,” MovieMaker editor-in-chief Tim Molloy said in a news release.
NBCUniversal in June opened its 80,000-square-foot Albuquerque production studio with three sound stages.
NBCUniversal joins Netflix, which in 2018 acquired Albuquerque Studios and its eight sound stages. Netflix plans to build 10 more sound stages in Albuquerque. New Mexico has 23 sound stages in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
