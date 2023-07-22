John Bacon was making a six-figure salary as a vice president at National Airlines in 2001.
The next year, the startup airline, which was created in 1999 to bring tourists from other big cities to the casinos of Las Vegas, Nev., folded, a victim of the decline in air travel after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Bacon’s life started to spiral downhill. He spent his savings and 401(k) to pay alimony and child support after he divorced. A childhood neck injury resurfaced; a subsequent spinal fusion left him with few employment opportunities, and he became addicted to painkillers.
“But during the time I was homeless, I was sober,” he said. “I worked at Home Depot as a cashier and in the plumbing department.”
Now Bacon and others in Santa Fe with similar stories have a voice on the newest advisory board in town. The Lived Experience Advisory Board meets once a month to discuss how to combat homelessness in Santa Fe, lobbies the city’s power brokers to help and works to educate others on what homelessness is like. It’s a group of 10 members who have walked the path of homelessness.
The advisory board comes under the umbrella of the Lived Experience Advisory Board of Silicon Valley, which provides the model and resources to help other communities organize similar boards.
“It’s made a transformation in me,” said Bacon, who is the board’s chairman. “I did a presentation at the livability series last month at the Violet Crown, and there were 150 people there including the mayor, the City Council and the general public. I did a presentation, 10 slides of PowerPoint. We have become a voice.”
Efforts to create the board began in the fall, with word spread through flyers posted at community shelters and on buses. One by one, the board members signed on. They’ve worked for about six months — taking speech classes given by volunteers, creating community presentations, speaking at Santa Fe City Council meetings and visiting a safe outdoor space in Aurora, Colo.
One board member is homeless; others have been in the past. Several told The New Mexican serving on the board gives them a sense of purpose: helping people who are going through the same things they have.
Nechay Gustobov, who still survives without permanent shelter, is quick to tell people exactly what he thinks. Homelessness, he believes, is a moral issue politicized by people in power who have never lived it.
“We live in a moralist society and have changed from morals to politics,” he said recently at a McDonald’s restaurant table, flanked by his Bible and pages of his self-penned, handwritten books on the future of America. “They think, ‘Let’s just throw a bit of money at it, and that will take care of the problem.’ But that’s like putting a Band-Aid on a cut that’s clear to the bone. The only way to solve this is by recognizing that people are people and not objects to be politicized.”
Bacon has had housing for two years after stints living in a tent and a van.
He now serves 38 clients at his job as a certified peer support worker at The Life Link, a position he earned through meeting a multitude of criteria after training and testing through the Behavioral Health Services Division of the New Mexico Human Services Department. He recently was qualified to purchase his own home but said he cannot find a reasonably priced one in Santa Fe.
“I’ve saved enough money for a normal home, but the market is too expensive,” he said.
Gustobov is skeptical of government and pessimistic about change. He stays in a tent on a mountainside most days. The city, he said, is hot, and it concerns him.
“See these two pens?” he said, pointing to two curved plastic ballpoint pens. “Yesterday they were out in the sun. That’s how hot it got. It wasn’t this way 10 years ago.”
Gustobov said he studied theology and has a bachelor’s degree in journalism. His resilience, he said, springs from his spirituality, a connection with a divine source that guides his words and actions when dealing with the government he mistrusts and the people whose minds he hopes to widen.
“My whole life is wrapped around being spiritual in everything I do,” he said.
At 53, a board member was the last thing Darlene Lucero thought she’d become.
Raped and molested since the age of 5, Lucero said she turned to substance abuse at 10 as a means of escape.
By the time she was in her late 20s, she was running drugs and became homeless.
“I wish sometimes that society wouldn’t look at marijuana and beer as gateway drugs because it’s actually trauma as kids,” she said.
Lucero came to Santa Fe in 2019 from Texas, fresh from release from incarceration for assault — a crime for which she deserved her sentence, she said. Shortly after she came here, the COVID-19 pandemic descended. Lucero was encouraged to apply for disability aid.
“I didn’t have faith that I would get it,” she said. “But within five months I had my award letter, and I moved from the hotel I was in to an apartment.”
Four years later, she struggles with severe mold in her dwelling but has nowhere else to go. The advisory board provides her with hope.
“This motivates me to give back to the community and to be something in the world, to find my purpose,” Lucero said. “Now I am a member of this board, and I believe there are so many great things we can accomplish. It’s an amazing group of people from all walks of life. I cannot change the world, but maybe I can change the world for one person.”
Allan Oliver, executive director of the philanthropic group the Thornburg Foundation, said he was impressed with the presentations he heard from the group at an April meeting.
“It brings humanity to homelessness. They’re real people sharing real experiences,” Oliver said. “It’s hard not to be moved and hard not to see these people and say, ‘This could be my neighbor. It could be me or a family member.’ They’re clearly people who are a part of our community.”
Lila Casey joined the board while she was homeless, having suffered the death of her mother while surviving in a mold-infested house that should have been condemned. She weathered her first winter in Santa Fe sleeping outside a community clubhouse with her 5-pound Chihuahua, Olivia.
Now seven months into her own apartment, the 37-year-old said she feels like she has a new lease on life.
“This feels really good, and I feel useful here,” Casey said, wiping away mascara stains as she sobbed on the couch of her one-bedroom apartment. “They’re showing us what family and community is, how to go and lobby, how to speak publicly.
“I frantically wanted everybody to know at first: gun violence, drug violence, human trafficking of all different kinds, having to rely on someone who doesn’t have your best interest in mind. That’s hard to experience. It’s not something you want to do alone,” she said.
Like Bacon, Casey is also taking steps to become a certified peer support worker and hopes to take her certification tests soon.
“I’m really grateful for the people who are loving and kind and are supportive of one another,” Casey said. “That’s really hard to find with people who are in survival mode. I hope that by being a part of LEAB and being a part of these other programs, we can help people grow and continue to teach them that there’s more to life than just surviving.”