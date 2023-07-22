071223_LS_HomelessAdvisory_1_RGB.jpg

Lila Casey, secretary of Lived Experience Advisory Board, holding her dog Olivia, speaks about her role with the board and her struggles being homelessness.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

John Bacon was making a six-figure salary as a vice president at National Airlines in 2001.

The next year, the startup airline, which was created in 1999 to bring tourists from other big cities to the casinos of Las Vegas, Nev., folded, a victim of the decline in air travel after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Bacon’s life started to spiral downhill. He spent his savings and 401(k) to pay alimony and child support after he divorced. A childhood neck injury resurfaced; a subsequent spinal fusion left him with few employment opportunities, and he became addicted to painkillers.

