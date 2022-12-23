Ever wonder where Santa Claus makes his first stop on his annual Christmas Eve sojourn?
We're not totally sure, actually, but according to military defense experts at the North American Aerospace Defense Command who track Santa's trek, he usually first pops up on their radar somewhere northeast of New Zealand.
That's about 9,000 miles south of the North Pole and tens of thousands of miles before Santa gets to return home with his empty sleigh and tired but happy reindeer.
"We've been tracking him for many decades now," said Capt. Stephen Collier, a public affairs officer with the North American Aerospace Defense Command — or NORAD, as it is commonly known.
His agency's Santa-tracking operations start around 4 a.m. Mountain Time on Christmas Eve and lasts until around midnight that day. Santa, Collier said, usually starts his journey somewhere near the international date line, the imaginary line drawn north and south through the Pacific Ocean. There, it is 12:01 a.m. Sunday on one side of the line and 12:01 a.m. Saturday on the other side.
The notion of a military defense command unit — which oversees aerospace and maritime defense systems — observing Santa's aerial voyage may be baffling to some who see Saint Nicholas, as Santa is also known, as a benevolent figure of holiday cheer.
But if so many of us are eagerly awaiting Santa's nocturnal visit, wouldn't we want to make sure someone was keeping an eye out for him, like our military forces?
How NORAD got involved in the story all leads back to a phone call made to a wrong number based on a typographical error in a newspaper advertisement for Sears in December 1955, shortly before Christmas.
That's when a little boy called Col. Harry Shoup's hotline number at the Continental Air Defense Command in Colorado Springs, Colo. In many ways, the command was the predecessor of NORAD, which was established a few years later. The two agencies operated side by side into the mid-1970s, when the Continental Air Defense Command closed, leaving NORAD to oversee aerial and maritime defense.
"Is this Santa Claus?" the little boy asked a surprised Shoup.
Shoup realized something was amiss and asked the little boy if he could talk to his mother, according to a 2014 National Public Radio story. It was mom who told Shoup about the wrong phone number in the Sears ad urging children to call Santa Claus.
Shoup's children told NPR in 2014 he was a serious, disciplined soldier who was in the top echelon of the country's defense command. As such, they said, he would have been one of the first to know if any sort of attack was launched on the United States.
He was apparently none too pleased with what he thought was a prank call about Santa Claus on a secret hotline.
But when the little boy began crying, Shoup began acting like Santa Claus. He then had a couple of his airmen prepare for more calls to the North Pole.
The calls kept coming.
Thus, Collier said, a tradition was born and the command began tracking Santa's Christmas Eve journey. In 1958, when NORAD was established in Colorado Springs, it took over the task while fielding calls from both the young and old who want to know where Santa is at any given moment.
"It's a very innocent mistake, but it shows how one moment in time can change the trajectory of so many things," Collier said.
Now, some 1,500 volunteers work in overlapping two-hour shifts to track Santa with the help of an array of satellites, early radar systems and aircraft. They also handle about 150,000 calls from all over the world every Christmas Eve, Collier said.
Collier said he and his volunteer staff can help mom and dad get those more excitable tykes to bed if they're staying awake past bedtime.
"Hey, you better get to sleep because if you don't, Santa may pass you by and have to come back later," Collier said he tells children.
Decades ago, Collier, 39, was one of those little boys calling NORAD from his family home in Florida for updates on Santa Claus and the status of his hoped-for Teenage Mutant Ninjas Turtle toys.
"This is a family tradition" for many people, he said.
It's also a way for NORAD to make news in a way it doesn't usually do. An online search of NORAD activities include many articles and news releases in which, to quote from just one news release, NORAD "positively identified and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone."
That's all in a day's work for the defense agency, Collier said.
"You have an expectation your military is going to defend you, and I assume for most people that is an afterthought," he said. "It's not something they are thinking about constantly. You want the professionals who work here, both American and Canadian forces, to do what they do. You shouldn't have to keep thinking, 'Am I defended from potential missile attacks?'
"If that was on everybody's mind, then NORAD is not doing its job well."
The beautiful thing about the Santa-tracking mission, Collier said, is it gives NORAD a chance to bring both holiday joy and awareness of the NORAD mission to people all over the world.
Still, NORAD cannot do its Christmas Eve job well without the help of one of Santa's reindeer.
Guess which one? Rudolph!
Yes, Rudolph's special red nose, which caused him so much trouble in that old 1960s television show we all watch every year, doesn't just pave the way for Santa and the other reindeer to make their way through fog, snow and other bad weather systems.
It turns out NORAD's technology can hone in on the heat signals Rudolph's nose gives off as he leads Santa's sleigh around the world at breakneck speed.
Where exactly does Santa go every year? Collier said Santa doesn't follow the same exact route every Christmas Eve, but he usually does "work his way west and crisscrosses and goes north to south and east to west."
Every now and then, one of NORAD's jet pilots will briefly sight Santa and his flying reindeer soaring by them in the night sky, Collier said.
Being professional military aviators, he said, the pilots always tip their wings in salute to the big, jolly guy in the red and white suit.
"And he takes right off," Collier said of Santa. There's no point in pursuing him, Collier added.
"Trying to catch up with him is not the easier thing to do," he said.