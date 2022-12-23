Ever wonder where Santa Claus makes his first stop on his annual Christmas Eve sojourn?

We're not totally sure, actually, but according to military defense experts at the North American Aerospace Defense Command who track Santa's trek, he usually first pops up on their radar somewhere northeast of New Zealand.

That's about 9,000 miles south of the North Pole and tens of thousands of miles before Santa gets to return home with his empty sleigh and tired but happy reindeer. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

