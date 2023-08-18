The title of Jennifer Tafoya’s pot, Caught by Surprise, was fitting Friday when it won her the Best of Show award at the 101st Santa Fe Indian Market.

The award left Tafoya, a potter from Santa Clara Pueblo, speechless on stage at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

“Never in my entire life would I have thought this would happen,” she said after the ceremony, where the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts recognized 10 artists out of about 1,000 for their standout skills in categories including pottery, jewelry, two-dimensional arts, sculpture and carving, beadwork and quillwork, textiles and basketry.

