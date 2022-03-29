Alvin Warren has a clear vision of what he wants to pursue when he joins AmeriCorps' board of directors.
Warren, 52, a Santa Clara Pueblo leader, was confirmed this week by the U.S. Senate for the board position and soon will be sworn in.
Warren, only the second Indigenous person to sit on the board, wants to make the program more accessible for groups that might have been disenfranchised in the past.
"I'm really excited to support the agency in increasing volunteers in the national service across the country — and in particular in tribal and rural communities and in communities of color," Warren said.
Warren said as a member of a rural, tribal community, he sees the importance of building a bridge for those who want to take part in national public service but who have run into obstacles because of their income or background.
"I want to try to help address those barriers," Warren said.
Two of the biggest obstacles are the stipend being too low for people who have families to support, and the lack of transportation, especially for rural residents, Warren said. Both have kept out many prospective volunteers, he said.
The insufficient stipend, he added, can be a barrier for potential applicants in any community. He said another important goal for him is to bolster the pathway from volunteer work to education and employment.
Still, AmeriCorps draws a large contingent of volunteers.
Founded in 1993, AmeriCorps has more than 250,000 enrollees in a given year, serving in more than 2,000 organizations nationwide. The agency dispenses about $800 million in grants to fund the work.
AmeriCorps channels its volunteer efforts to what it deems the highest priorities, including education, disaster response, economic opportunity, climate change, environmental stewardship, veterans and military families.
A Santa Fe native, Warren is board president for the Kha'p'o Community School. He has served as state Indian Affairs secretary and as Santa Clara's lieutenant governor.
U.S. Sens. Ben Ray Lujan and Martin Heinrich also praised Warren's selection to the AmeriCorps board.
"Mr. Warren is now the second Native American to be confirmed in the board’s history,” Luján said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Mr. Warren to ensure the board and agency are operating at peak efficiency and fulfilling their critical mission of national service.”
In a statement, state Indian Affairs Secretary Lynn Trujillo said the nomination fits with how Warren has dedicated his life to public service.
"He will be a voice and advocate for Indigenous people and communities," Trujillo said.
Warren said President Joe Biden's proposed budget would increase AmeriCorps' funding by 16 percent, which could be used to boost stipends, improve transportation and expand staffing.
The Biden administration and AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith have said they want to improve access and equity in volunteer work, and use public service to help unify the country, Warren said.
"I think this is very powerful," Warren said. "I think we need to approach this in a way that engages everyone across our country."
