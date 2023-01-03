At least one man remains in critical condition following a head-on collision Monday afternoon that shut down traffic on a major Santa Fe roadway for about four hours.
The collision between two trucks occurred near the intersection of N.M. 599 and Camino de Los Montoyas, Capt. Anthony Tapia of the Santa Fe Police Department said Tuesday.
Tapia declined to identify the two injured drivers because no charges have been filed against them. Both "have ties to New Mexico," he said.
Tapia said a truck driven by a 58-year-old man left the southbound roadway of the highway and crossed into northbound traffic, colliding with another truck driven by a 31-year-old man.
Tapia said both men were transported to the hospital. The 58-year-old was in "serious but stable" condition at the University of New Mexico Hospital on Tuesday, while the 31-year-old was considered in critical condition at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center following surgery Monday night.
"We're still trying to determine the cause of the crash," Tapia said, adding "we're trying to look into whether impaired driving" played a role.
Though it was not snowing or raining when the crash occurred, the road was wet, Tapia said. But, he added, the investigation has not indicated whether road conditions were "a significant determining factor."
Neither truck had passengers, he said.
Aided by city fire department personnel and Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies, police closed the northbound lanes of N.M. 599 and shut down one of the southbound lanes around 4:40 p.m. Monday. The road opened at about 8:45 p.m., Tapia said.