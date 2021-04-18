Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block announced Saturday he will run for the Republican nomination for governor.
Block, a retired lieutenant colonel who spent 21 years the Air Force and moved to Rio Rancho in 2016, is the first Republican to declare for the June 2022 primary. He could not be reached by phone or email Sunday.
In a video from a campaign launch event posted on his Facebook page, Block spoke about repaying small businesses and churches fined for violating public health orders during the pandemic, defunding abortion services and restoring qualified immunity for police officers.
"This is a movement of shared values," Block said in the video. "It's time Michelle Lujan Grisham is out of office so we can start a new era of prosperity for New Mexicans."
In a news release, the state Democratic Party highlighted Block's push on the county commission last spring to reopen businesses against public health orders.
