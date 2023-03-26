022423_BrianSanderoff01rgb.jpg

Brian Sanderoff of Research & Polling Inc. at his office in Albuquerque on Friday. Research & Polling Inc. conducts public policy and political campaign polls. Respected statistician Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight gave the company an A+ rating, based on the level of accuracy in polling results achieved over time as well as accuracy in polls released in the final 21 days leading up to presidential, general, gubernatorial and congressional races.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — As a child, Brian Sanderoff dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player, or maybe a motorcycle rider. Perhaps even a teacher.

“I’ll tell you what I didn’t dream of, and that’s what I’m doing now,” the 69-year-old Albuquerque pollster said. “That never crossed my mind.”

But in the odd way that life and dreams often collide with ability and consistency, the job Sanderoff couldn’t conceive of decades ago has brought him notoriety, respect, influence. It may be too much to say he’s the most important man in New Mexico politics, but one thing’s for certain: When he unveils his numbers, an entire state takes notice.



Brian Sanderoff of Research & Polling Inc. speaks to The New Mexican at his office in Albuquerque on Friday.

