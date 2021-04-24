A wildfire outside Las Vegas, N.M., caused students and staff at a boarding school to evacuate.
The Peterson Fire grew to 20 acres Friday night as firefighters aided by a helicopter stopped spot fires along N.M. 65 in San Miguel County, according to the state forestry division.
Students at United World College in Montezuma evacuated around 2 p.m. Friday to the Abe Montoya Recreation Center in Las Vegas, where they spent the night on cots before returning to campus around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, school spokeswoman Gwen Albers said.
While no official orders were in place, United World College, which has around 200 students, voluntarily evacuated.
"There was smoke and the fire was creeping up on campus, so we evacuated," Albers said.
Crews with the Forestry Division Las Vegas District, the San Miguel County Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service's Santa Fe Hotshots and local volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.
