A former corrections officer at the San Miguel County jail is accused of drinking on the job, giving alcohol to a female inmate and using his position of authority to rape her during an incident Saturday at the facility.

Richard Garduño, 30, of Las Vegas, N.M., who is no longer employed at the jail, faces felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of an inmate, bringing contraband into a jail and tampering with evidence, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

Garduño was released from custody Monday on a $30,000 bond and placed on house arrest.