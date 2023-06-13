A former corrections officer at the San Miguel County jail is accused of drinking on the job, giving alcohol to a female inmate and using his position of authority to rape her during an incident Saturday at the facility.
Richard Garduño, 30, of Las Vegas, N.M., who is no longer employed at the jail, faces felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of an inmate, bringing contraband into a jail and tampering with evidence, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
Garduño was released from custody Monday on a $30,000 bond and placed on house arrest.
The criminal complaint, filed by the Las Vegas Police Department, states one of Garduño's co-workers alleged he had admitted to drinking at work and having sex with an inmate, which is a second-degree felony offense in New Mexico.
Officers spoke with the incarcerated woman, who told them Garduño had given her a beverage that tasted like Fireball whiskey and had convinced her to engage in sexual acts with him, according to the complaint.
Public defender Amara Aaron, who is representing Garduño, said the former guard denies the allegations.
"This case is very early," Aaron said Tuesday. "[Garduño] is innocent until proven guilty, and he will avail himself of every opportunity to defend himself against these charges afforded to him under the U.S. Constitution and the New Mexico Constitution."
Aaron, an attorney who lives in Las Vegas, said Garduño has "been a member in good standing of our community and a lifelong resident of our county."
According to the criminal complaint, the inmate told officers Garduño had instructed another inmate in her pod to request a form from him and had asked her to stand in a spot out of the view of a surveillance camera. After the inmates complied and he returned to the pod, the woman alleged, he exposed himself, asked her to perform a sexual act and penetrated her.
Police reviewed surveillance video from the pod on Saturday and noted in the complaint the footage showed Garduño bring a piece of paper to the inmate and then spent about six minutes inside the pod.
"However, due to limitations in the camera placement within the pod, his movements inside were not visible," the complaint states.