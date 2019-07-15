The San Juan County Commission on Monday nominated Shannon Pinto to replace her grandfather, the late state Sen. John Pinto, D-Gallup, who was the state’s longest-serving senator when he died last month.
The commission last month had nominated Wallace Charley, a Shiprock Democrat who is a former member of the commission, a former Navajo Nation Council delegate and a former state representative. But Charley withdrew from consideration, citing “personal reasons,” according to Devin Neeley , a county spokesman.
Last month, the McKinley County Commission nominated a former member, Democrat Carol Bowman-Muskett , for the position.
Because Senate District 3 includes more than one county, the governing bodies of each of the counties nominate someone for the appointment.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has the option of choosing between the two or rejecting both and calling for new nominees. Lujan Grisham’s office said Monday the governor, who has already met with Bowman-Muskett, would soon meet with Shannon Pinto before announcing a choice.
Tom Arviso Jr., publisher of the Navajo Times, wrote last month that Sen. Pinto “would be proud to have Shannon serve as his successor for many years to come.”
“I know Shannon to be an intelligent, friendly and caring young Navajo lady,” Arviso wrote. “She is willing and able to carry on her grandfather’s legacy as a humble, hard-working public servant of all people everywhere, and not just in District 3.”