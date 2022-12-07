Internet access is a problem for many residents of San Ildefonso Pueblo.

Only 40 percent of tribal members in the pueblo have access to internet at home, said Laurence Peña, chief operating officer of San Ildefonso LLC. Those with access rely on wireless services with poor reception and are not usually able to reach Federal Communications Commission requirements for broadband, he said.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns drove home to many in the pueblo how limited internet access was. Though residents and schools began using mobile hot spots as they worked from home, they were still limited by connectivity issues.

