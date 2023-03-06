Full extent of chromium plume remains unknown

A 2017 redrawn map of the decades-old hexavalent chromium plume at the Los Alamos National Laboratory site is dotted with question marks along the newly outlined perimeter and along the boundary between the lab and San Ildefonso Pueblo. 

 Courtesy file image

San Ildefonso Pueblo's governor expressed concerns about the state Environment Department's order to halt cleanup of a mile-long toxic plume by April 1, saying suspending the measures would cause the contamination to spread to the pueblo. 

Gov. Christopher Moquino said tests and sampling show injecting treated water into the decades-old hexavalent chromium plume at the Los Alamos National Laboratory site has reduced the contaminants and kept them away from the pueblo. 

"Halting is a concern," Moquino said. "We don't see any positive effect to stop the work. That could have some type of negative effect as far as the plume moving or expanding, but that's to be determined." 