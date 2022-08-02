A San Felipe Pueblo man was arrested Saturday after he was accused of holding a woman hostage in her apartment, binding her with tape and raping her multiple times.

Leon Trancosa is charged with kidnapping; false imprisonment; aggravated assault and battery against a household member; two counts of criminal sexual penetration; interference with communications; and criminal damage to the property of a household member, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Santa Fe police arrived at a Murphy gas station on Cerrillos Road around 12:40 p.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call from a woman who alleged she had just escaped 31-year-old Trancosa, the complaint said.

