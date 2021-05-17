The city of Santa Fe will reopen Salvador Perez Recreation Center on Friday, according to a city news release.
The center's pool and fitness area will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for five hourlong sessions. In between sessions, staff will disinfect and clean the facility.
Patrons are required to make reservations at least 24 hours in advance to reserve a spot.
Locker rooms will remain closed, and the pool will be open for lap swimming only. To make a reservation, call 505-955-2607.
The recreation center holds one of the four city-owned pools and was originally scheduled to reopen in October after the city completed $2.48 million in renovations to the facility. However, surging coronavirus cases kept the space shuttered.
"The Recreation Department staff is excited about reopening Salvador Perez," Acting Recreation Department Director Gino Rinaldi said in a prepared statement. "I'm confident the public will appreciate the improved facility."
What the pool's opening means for the city's only outdoor pool remains uncertain.
Pools at the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex and the Genoveva Chavez Community Center are already open, but Bicentennial Pool, the lone city-owned outdoor pool, is leaking 130,000 gallons of water and is in need of extensive repairs.
City spokesman Dave Herndon wrote in an email that the city had the staff to open three of its pools. The City Council has been tasked with making a decision to open Salvador Perez and keep Bicentennial Pool closed, or complete minor fixes on the pool and reopen it for the summer and keep Salvador Perez closed.
That course of action was reflected in a city memo, but a Finance Committee item on the matter was removed from the agenda Monday.
The full City Council is scheduled to discuss the situation May 26.
