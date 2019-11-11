From right, Alan J. Vigil, an Army veteran and current member of the New Mexico State Defense Force, and Ray Padilla, a veteran who served in the Army in Korea and Vietnam, march Monday in the annual Veteran’s Day Parade that went from Fort Marcy Park to the Plaza.
Photo Feature
