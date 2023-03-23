For one of the younger states, New Mexico has a rich history of moviemaking.
Easy Rider rolled through Taos, Santa Fe and Las Vegas on its way to becoming a counterculture classic.
Superman: The Movie reinvigorated a comic-book hero and inspired the renaming of a canyon near Gallup.
Kirk Douglas arrived to star in Lonely Are the Brave, his favorite movie.
No Country for Old Men won the 2008 Academy Award for best picture.
One movie shot in New Mexico outdistanced those and all the rest for social significance. Salt of the Earth made waves long before reaching theaters.
It was a story encompassing racism, feminism, anti-communist hysteria, the labor movement and strong families. And it was so real vigilantes threatened to murder the moviemakers unless they abandoned the Silver City area.
The Associated Press 70 years ago this month sent the story crackling across the national news wire. The lede paragraph read: “Grant County Sheriff Owen C. Matthews reported that 150 townspeople held a meeting and decided to warn makers of a controversial movie to ‘Get out of town by noon tomorrow or go out in black boxes.’ ”
Self-appointed censors purportedly targeted movie crews for political reasons. Antagonists, including members of Congress, claimed Salt of the Earth was being made “under communist auspices.”
The communist scare was so insidious in 1953 that Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati Reds renamed themselves the Redlegs. Better to assume a clunky moniker than to risk receiving a subpoena from a congressional committee.
U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., was at the height of his inflammatory power. He claimed to possess a list of communists who had infiltrated the federal government.
The House Committee on Un-American Activities received publicity equal to McCarthy’s by targeting people in the entertainment industry. Screenwriters and moviemakers known as the Hollywood Ten went to prison after refusing to answer the committee’s questions about their political affiliations.
Labor strife erupted in New Mexico during this period. Stories detailing the trouble occupied front pages, alongside news about communism.
On Oct. 17, 1950, zinc miners in Grant County began a strike that lasted 15 months. Most of them were of Mexican descent. They were paid less than white miners, an indignity that led them to walk off the job. Outbreaks of violence followed.
Empire Zinc Co. began reopening shuttered properties the following spring. It obtained a court injunction barring miners from picketing on roads leading to job sites.
The prohibition instigated a scene that turned the strike into a movie. Women, mostly wives of the miners, took over the picket line.
An Associated Press account described the ensuing clash. “Women pickets defied tear gas and mass arrests to continue picketing a struck zinc mine,” read the first paragraph.
The followup story came hours later. “Forty women pickets and their children who were jailed today for blocking a public road were released. The women are to report to court Monday.”
Many movies come with a five-word claim that demands skepticism: “Based on a true story.” Salt of the Earth really is Hollywood’s version of truth.
In March 1953, violence broke out as scenes for the movie were being shot in Grant County. The AP account quoted one pugilistic foe of the film and of unionists.
“Earl Lett, a graying 42-year-old druggist, cheerfully told a reporter he had slugged Clinton Jencks, union representative. ‘I grabbed him by the coat so he couldn’t get away and let him have it,’ ” Lett said.
Jencks told a judge it marked the second time Lett had punched him. News accounts stated Lett was fined $1 for the first blow, delivered during an early stage of the strike.
To many people, all the ugliness only made the courage of women picketers more impressive. Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico is among them. He wrote about the strikers on Twitter in relation to Women’s History Month, observed in March.
“Mexican American miners near Silver City went on strike but were prevented from picketing. So their wives, mothers, sisters, and daughters did it for them. The Ladies Auxiliary of Local 890 risked their lives for better working conditions — and won,” Heinrich wrote.
It was a different story in 1953. A Washington-based reporter for the Albuquerque Journal might as well have been a publicist for the House Committee on Un-American Activities.
Of Salt of the Earth, the Journal staffer wrote, “Theme of the picture is reported to be the way U.S. mines ‘exploit’ Mexican labor. The projectionist union had voted not to ever show it in U.S. movie houses, but demand for the film behind the Iron Curtain was reported high.”
Movie theater projectionists were displaced by automation decades ago. The House Committee on Un-American Activities dissolved in 1975, and the Iron Curtain fell.
As for Salt of the Earth, it’s still making news 70 years after a mob threatened to kill its makers.