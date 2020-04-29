As the city of Santa Fe grapples with a $46 million budget shortfall in the current fiscal year and a future mired with financial uncertainty, expect the sale of city-owned assets as a moneymaking strategy to be part of the conversation.
“We’re not going sell anything at a bargain-basement price,” Mayor Alan Webber said April 20 during a virtual news conference. “It has to be at a real market value. We are open to do that.”
The first test could be forthcoming in the next 60 days as the city plans to advertise for sale multiple parcels of land totaling 250 acres in northwest Santa Fe. The property, known as Santa Fe Estates, is located in the so-called Northwest Quadrant south of Tano Road near N.M. 599.
“In light of our health pandemic and subsequent economic downturn that has quickly spiraled our city government into a lingering deficit, we have been working through which strategic and underperforming land parcels and properties should be under consideration for sale,” Rich Brown, the city’s economic development director, wrote in an email.
While many of the parcels under consideration “are just now going through a systematic due diligence process,” Brown said the city is getting ready to pursue a possible sale of Santa Fe Estates within two months.
According to Brown, other properties under consideration include the old Warehouse 21 building on Paseo de Peralta; 500 Market Station in the Santa Fe Railyard, which currently is used to house the Parking Division and other city employees; and the 353-acre Northwest Quadrant, a hilly property north of N.M. 599 that has been considered for residential development in the past.
Santa Fe Estates and the larger Northwest Quadrant are among properties the Webber administration previously has eyed for possible residential development as part of a larger effort to alleviate Santa Fe’s housing crunch.
The Santa Fe Estates master plan calls for mostly housing, which any potential buyer would need to add to their development plan, the city said.
“One small segment of the parcel, near the [Thornburg Investment Management campus], is zoned for commercial use,” Brown wrote.
A fifth property under consideration for sale is what Brown called “leased land” near South Meadows Road and N.M. 599, where the city plans to build a new fire station. But whether the city pursues the construction of a new facility at an estimated cost of $6.7 million is up in the air.
During Monday’s Public Works and Utilities Committee meeting, the new fire station was listed among several capital projects that could either be scaled back or delayed, possibly freeing up those funds for what officials called “capitalizable operational expenses” amid a fiscal crisis.
“There are a lot of things to consider before we make a decision” on the new fire station, John Romero, director of the city’s Engineering Division, wrote in an email Wednesday. “As of now the project is moving forward.”
Brown wrote the fire station project is still planned “so far as I know,” but he added that the property presents other economic opportunities. Other segments of the parcel could be developed for commercial use, he wrote.
“It is just off the South Meadows exit of [N.M. 599], so the convenience to and from our other regional innovation cities (Albuquerque and Los Alamos) is part of the draw,” he wrote.
Brown said the city is being aggressive in reviewing underutilized properties for possible sale.
“This is part of good government in extraordinary times: nimble and responsive and practical,” he wrote. “These are properties that are currently non-revenue generating and could be used to help plug the $46 million hole in the city budget.”
On April 20, Webber said the city would primarily “put the brakes on as much spending as we possibly can” to help close the budget gap. But he said the city would also “look for anything we can do that will generate money,” including “if we can press forward with any asset sales that the city has identified that will generate revenue.”
