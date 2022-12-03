Kandis Quam said she had been coming to the Winter Indian Market with her parents for as long as she can remember.

Quam of Zuni Pueblo started selling her work at the market seven years ago. She said she was introduced to the idea of painting on a skateboard by a skateboard deck art exhibit, which features work from Native American artists. At first, she wasn’t sure what to think when the exhibit’s curator asked Quam if she would be interested in painting on a skateboard.

“It wasn’t really common at the time,” Quam said. “But, for some reason, I had a really good feeling about it … and I just kind of gave it a shot.”

Popular in the Community