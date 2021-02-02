Linda Wilder Flatt fought like a tiger to hold down the salary of Santa Fe's first full-time mayor in modern times.
As a member of the seven-member commission that set the salary in 2017, she argued the mayor should be paid no more than $100,000 a year. A mayoral salary as high as $175,000 was under consideration by the commission, inflaming countless people.
Wilder Flatt almost got her way. The commission decided on $110,000 as appropriate compensation for the mayor.
Another mayoral election will be held in November, and the commission once again must decide on how much the winner will be paid.
Wilder Flatt says she won't have any say this time. She says she won't get a second term on the commission and that the news was delivered to her by its chairman, Paul Hultin, a man she views as an adversary.
"What he said was this will be a new commission. It was very clear to me that I was not going to be part of the next four years," Wilder Flatt said.
She added that she was fine with being displaced. Many Santa Fe residents are capable of serving on the salary commission, she said.
Wilder Flatt said she asked Hultin if he would have a second term on the commission, and he said he would. She didn't like that part.
"I thought to myself, you shouldn't be staying," Wilder Flatt said of Hultin.
Hultin's account of what happened is far different. He said Mayor Alan Webber asked him to gauge the interest of another woman for the seat Wilder Flatt held. That candidate had been recommended by a city councilor.
Hultin said he and Wilder Flatt had a pleasant conversation, which she initiated, but he made no pronouncements.
"I didn't tell Linda she was being displaced," Hultin said. "I am not choosing the people who will serve on the commission."
That power belongs to Webber. The mayor told me he has decided on two of the seven members of the salary commission. No decision, Webber said, has been made on the seat Wilder Flatt held.
Webber said he has asked Hultin to again chair the commission. The mayor said he also had decided to appoint a woman who works as a human resources director, though he didn't recall her name offhand.
Beyond this, Webber asked Hultin to gauge the interest and qualifications of a couple of other women. One was a potential replacement for Wilder Flatt, but that candidate could not serve. She didn't have internet access that would allow her to participate in the commission's virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Few matters in the tangled world of politics are more confusing than the city statute on setting a salary for the mayor.
One part of the law says the seven-member salary commission shall be independent from the office of the mayor and the city governing body "so as to remove all conflicts of interest."
Yet the mayor appoints the members of the salary commission. Then, as a member of the governing body along with the eight city councilors, the mayor also gets to confirm his own selections. He's an executive until he's a legislator in the weird world of Santa Fe government.
Webber had nothing to do with approving the messy ordinance on a salary commission. It became law more than a year before he was elected.
The city statute states there's supposed to be a wall between the salary commission and the mayor. But neither Hultin nor Webber saw a problem with Hultin inquiring about potential commission members on behalf of the mayor.
"I don't think there's a conflict there," Hultin said. "This is a volunteer position I'm doing pro bono."
For his part, Webber said it might be more bothersome if he personally contacted people about serving on the salary commission.
"You might think it's an even heavier hand if someone gets a call from me asking if he wants to be on a commission deciding how much the mayor should be paid," Webber said.
Outside the boundaries of the statute, Webber said there is a new and important factor in deciding the mayor's salary.
"With COVID-19, the economy's not great. People are hurting," Webber said.
That should make the commission's work easier. A pandemic is a bad time to raise executive pay, and everyone knows it. Spend a minute on debate before voting to keep the mayor's salary at $110,000.
Then the mayor and City Council can show their editing skills by zapping all contradictions from the ordinance on the salary commission.
