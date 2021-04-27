A fire that ignited Sunday in the Piñon RV Park in La Cienega woke neighbors in confusion and destroyed an RV.
The Santa Fe County Fire Department responded to a call around 2 a.m. Sunday to the recreational vehicle park off Los Pinos Road. County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said an RV was a loss and left a woman without a home.
The resident is receiving aid from the Red Cross, Hart said.
Park resident Mark Trujillo said he awoke to someone shouting for help and saw flames coming from his neighbor's RV.
"I just know that I helped move her SUV out of the way just before the fire got bigger and made a sound. It sounded like a boom to me," he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other homes were affected, and there were no injuries or deaths, Hart said.
