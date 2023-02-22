The production company behind the Alec Baldwin's Western movie Rust announced Wednesday it will resume production this spring in Montana, not New Mexico.

The rest of the movie will be shot at the Yellowstone Film Ranch, a film location complete with an operational western town backlot, vast prairies, forests and even medieval sets, according to the ranch's website.

Earlier this month, the production company announced it would continue filming while creating a documentary on the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot by a gun Baldwin was holding in October 2021 while rehearsing on set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. The plans to continue filming the Western came in October, after the Hutchins family settled a civil suit with Baldwin.