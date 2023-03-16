State Rep. Andrea Reeb said she did not step down as special prosecutor in the high-profile Rust case Tuesday out of concern the state would lose a motion hearing later this month seeking to remove her.

Instead, the Clovis Republican insisted her departure was spurred because legal questions surrounding her involvement in the case were becoming a sideshow.

“I am just the type of person that doesn’t like to have myself take away attention from the case,” Reeb said in an interview Thursday.