Actors handling firearms on film sets in New Mexico would be required to take a gun safety course from the state Department of Game and Fish before the cameras start rolling under a bill introduced Monday.
The legislation was born out of the Oct. 21 fatal shooting on the Rust film set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. Authorities have said actor and co-producer Alec Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
"I was heartbroken to learn of the tragic incident on the Rust film set," Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, who is sponsoring the bill, said in a statement. "Having personally used a similar revolver on film sets, I know there is no space to be cavalier with these firearms."
The bill would require all actors and prop personnel "to be familiar with the deadly power of firearms and trained in proper gun safety," a news release states. The course would teach firearms safety and responsible firearm use.
Firearms are not props but "deadly weapons regardless of the context of use," Pirtle said.
"My son, at 10 years old, knows this," he said. "He has undergone standard training done by the New Mexico Game and Fish Department because I wanted him to know that though guns are a tool in my household, they are still deadly. I believe responsible gun ownership is essential to our freedom. Unfortunately to the Hollywood elite, the talk around guns is all too abstract. This is a simple bill to bring some gravity back to the use of firearms on film sets."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
It isn't the training that broke down, it was the process. The gun wasn't supposed to be loaded, and you don't need training to handle an unloaded gun. Sadly, most all the police killings have the same problem, training failure and management failure. It seems that NM always finds some way to the wrong solution. For instance, the solution to NM police killings is better Defensive Tactics training, so they won't be so dependent on their guns. A baton or pepper spray can solve a lot of problems, but not rotting on their belt. As for Rust, Baldwin should be prosecuted, as he was responsible for the process that led to the killing, including hiring the incompetent armorer. But, who's to prosecute?
Obviously society had the norm you are responsible for your actions. Drive a car- comes with responsibility. Murder charges would wake up those on the film set to get training so you are responsible. Loading your own gun would be common sense at that point. Hollywood never charged with guy with murder on the Bruce Lee set, so no lessons were learned. Just saying....
Few thoughts. I'm all for gun safety. Do other States do this? We are a major player in both Western and Action genres, lots of folks to train. Will companies move to less regulated states to film? Half joking cuz I am for safety.....I thought the Republicans were all about DEREGULATION? Deregulating drilling safety, mine safety, warehouse safety, pretty much all kinds of safety because it's such a burden on business. Well the firm industry has been a much needed source of revenue. Just saying. I think it's a good idea though. We could contract out folks like Michael Grimler.
An electrician takes classes and training for years to be safe, if an actor makes a living from this type of movie why shouldn’t he invest in his career with training. I am not convince this industry is net positive for New Mexico. It seems we have the whole industry running to our doorstep which indicates we under priced the cost to do business here.
I think I read somewhere that California requires training. When you are shooting movies where people are supposed to look like they are shooting at other people, it seems the consequences of incompetence can be so much higher than shooting at tin cans in the woods. Oops, wrong tin can isn't quite as grave a mistake. This should never have happened.
I wouldn't think the state would have to mandate this but apparently the unions didn't, or the union folks got run off the set. I think having NMDPS or NRA range safety officers, or armorers who are certified by a reputable organization helps. I'd hate to see this become yet one more political football.
I'd recommended the training be conducted by instructors that are certified under the NMDPS - same process as that of the CC License. Except I'd increase the number of hours required for instruction (both class setting and range time) for actors that have no to little experience with weapons.
I wouldn't let anyone handle a firearm unless I was confident, from personal experience, that they were knowledgeable in its safe operation. If those on the set can't figure it out, they invite government to figure it out for them. And Cliff Pirtle ain't some Fanta Se Progressive. He's a farmer from that other party. I'll have to read the bill, as this is the first I heard of it.
Make the actor load the gun he is to handle along with the training and an armorer looking over his shoulder.
