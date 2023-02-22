The production company behind the Alec Baldwin's Western movie Rust announced Wednesday it will resume production this spring in Montana, not New Mexico.
The rest of the movie will be shot at the Yellowstone Film Ranch, a film location complete with an operational western town backlot, vast prairies, forests and even medieval sets, according to the ranch's website.
Earlier this month, the production company announced it would continue filming while creating a documentary on the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot by a gun Baldwin was holding in October 2021 while rehearsing on set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. The plans to continue filming the western came in October, after the Hutchins family settled a civil suit with Baldwin.
Now the production team, and the staff at the new set, hope to "honor Halyna’s vision."
"We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many. We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film," Yellowstone Film Ranch's co-founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm and Colin Davis said in a joint statement.
Director Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident, will return to complete the production.
“I am deeply grateful to Richie, Carter, and Colin for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana,” Souza said in a statement. “Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing Rust and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team. The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I've met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”
The production will continue to use union crew members and will no longer allow working weapons or "any form of ammunition" on set, according to a news release from the production company published earlier this month.
As the film's production is set to continue, criminal cases are still moving forward against Baldwin and film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of maintaining firearms, ammunition and gun safety on the set. Both are being charged with involuntary manslaughter in Santa Fe.
The pair had also initially faced a five-year sentencing enhancement to the charges, but were removed after prosecutors agreed it couldn't be applied because it wasn't enacted until seven months after the shooting. The change reduced the maximum incarceration for the defendants, if convicted, from 6 years to 18 months.
Assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.