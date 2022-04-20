This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe last week. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said.
This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe last week. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Security guards keep watch over the front gate to the movie set on Bonanza Creek Ranch in October.
The New Mexico Environment Department's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau has issued a citation to Rust Movie Productions LLC following its investigation into the accidental shooting death in October of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe.
The bureau found "plain indifference to employee safety" on the Rust film set and a "failure to follow firearm safety procedures," according to a report on the investigation released Wednesday.
Authorities have said Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot Oct. 21 in a church building on the ranch when a revolver held by actor Alec Baldwin, who was a star and co-producer of the film project, discharged during a rehearsal.
Director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.
Rust Movie Productions was issued a "willful-serious" citation, the state's highest workplace violation, and faces a maximum fine of $136,793. State law gave the agency six months to issue any citations.
"Our investigation found that this tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions, LLC had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety," state Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. "This is a complete failure of the employor to follow recognized national protocols that keep employees safe."
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and First Judicial District Attorney's Office are conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting as well.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza said his agency is still gathering and processing evidence, but he plans to hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on the case.