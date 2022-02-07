A medic working on the set of Rust when the film’s cinematographer was fatally shot and its director wounded has filed a lawsuit alleging she was so traumatized by the incident she’s been unable to continue working in her field.
Cherlyn Schaefer’s 29-page complaint filed Friday in state District Court in Santa Fe names nine defendants it accuses of negligence, including the film’s assistant director, David Halls; armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed; Rust Movie Productions and Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the movie was being filmed.
Rust star and co-producer Alec Baldwin — who was holding the revolver officials say “discharged” a live round during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza — is not named as a defendant.
Schaefer, who is from Valencia County, says in her complaint she was the “key medic” on the set and “fought desperately” but unsuccessfully to save Hutchins’ life.
Schaefer “suffered tremendous shock, trauma and severe emotional distress” during the incident, which has “affected all aspects of her life and has medically prevented her from returning to her chosen profession,” her lawsuit says.
As a medic on the set, Schaefer was responsible for ensuring the cast and crew stayed hydrated and protected by sunscreen and bug spray and providing any minor first aid needed for injuries due to the set locale and presence of animals, according to her lawsuit. She also was responsible for calling for first responders in the event of a serious injury.
Schaefer’s lawsuit says negligence on the part of numerous parties combined to make the set an unsafe place.
Reed and prop master Sarah Zachry failed to ensure there were no live rounds in the weapon, according to the lawsuit, and at one point “mixed rounds of ammunition from different boxes together and transported the mixed ammunition loose in fanny packs.”
As the armorer, the lawsuit says, Reed should have been present when the weapon was being handled but wasn’t.
Reed’s attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment Monday. Zachry could not be reached for comment.
Seth Kenney, the owner of PDQ Arm and Prop, LLC — a business that has addresses in Albuquerque and Arizona — also supplied ammunition to the set, the lawsuit says, and included some “reloaded” rounds created for practice on another set that did not come from the factory.
The bullet that struck Hutchins and Souza was one of those that had been “reloaded” the lawsuit says.
Kenney could not be reached for comment Monday.
The lawsuit also accuses Bonanza Creek Ranch and Bonanza Creek Film Locations of negligence, claiming ranch representative Shannon Hughes was on set nearly every day and routinely objected to production members speeding on the property but failed to enforce the ranch’s own policy of prohibiting “unauthorized” firearms on premises.
A woman who answered the phone at Bonanza Creek Ranch declined to comment Monday. The New Mexican’s attempts to locate Hughes — also named as a defendant — for comment were unsuccessful Monday.
Schaefer’s lawsuit seeks an unspecified of amount of actual and punitive damages.
Her attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Disgusting and shameful but there is a dark side to movie production that NM loves to ignore.
Start penalizing lawyers who file these kinds of frivolous BS actions and watch things change. They are "officers of the court" and have a responsibility to screen out nations that don't have a reasonable legal basis. Instead, they see it as an opportunity to make money. If a alleged medical person is "traumatized" by trauma, she has other issues and shouldn't be doing what she's allegedly doing.
I don’t doubt at all that this was traumatic for the medic, or for any person that was there that day. Hopefully everyone involved has resources to cope.
That being said, this is almost absurd that the medic is suing due to such. That’s like a gardener suing a homeowner because they got stung by a bee.
It’s a good example of our victim mentality culture. I don’t know how that started but it takes weight away from victims of targeted abuse and tragedy. We’re so soft these days we have to blame everything but ourselves for everything that happens to us.
Blame the attorneys, who gather like flies around such incidents. Many such lawsuits, whatever their merits, get "settled" as the cost of litigation is more than the settlement. Attorneys on both sides feed. Our country, and even more our state, would do well to have some oversight of attorneys. Until then, its just a corrupt, immoral, parasite on our nation and economy. The US and Israel are overrun with attorneys and lawsuits. In NM our government has far too many attorneys, whose role seems to be enabling law breaking by their superiors. Then, if sued, the Attorney General defends the law breakers. We need to break up the rotten scheme. I suggest prosecution of Malfeasors but who's to prosecute?? It seems we must elect a reform Attorney General, if we can find one.
Time to stop being a medic, me thinks.
At this point they are using a tragic accident into a way of making money. This shouldn’t even be a lawsuit, it’s the medics job to be there in case of an emergency.
[thumbup]
This is the most ridiculous and frivolous lawsuit I have ever heard of. She is a medic for gosh sakes… Their entire profession is dealing with and treating “trauma”. I hope the judge sees this for what it is and summarily dismisses this case.
Agreed. What about those of us medical professionals who served in war zones and dealt with the horrors every day for months. That was the job.
