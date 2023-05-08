102321_Vigil01-rgb.jpg

Jason Seigal, who worked with Haylna Hutchins in the camera department for the film Rust, is comforted following the candlelight vigil for cinematographer at Civic Plaza in Albuquerque in October 2021. A medic who tried to save Hutchins' life after the shooting set shooting received a $1.15 million settlement in a civil case after saying she was traumatized by the experience.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

A medic working on the Rust film set south of Santa Fe during the production's fatal shooting in 2021 received a $1.15 million settlement after telling a judge Monday she was so traumatized by the incident she can only work part time, attends weekly counseling and is struggling as a wife and mother. 

Cherlyn Schaefer of Valencia County “fought desperately” but unsuccessfully to save the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, she said in a civil complaint filed last year in connection with the shooting, adding she suffered "tremendous shock, trauma and severe [emotional] distress," making it impossible for her to continue working in her field. 

"There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish ... I was not here, that I don't think about what happened," Schaefer told state District Judge Kathleen McGarry Ellenwood, who approved the settlement between Schaefer and prop master Sarah Zachry.

