The First Judicial District Attorney's Office has made an "elementary error" in the criminal case against Alec Baldwin by charging him under a statute which was not in effect when he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his move Rust in 2021, Baldwin's defense attorneys say in a motion filed Friday in state District Court.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies charged the actor and producer Baldwin and film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed — who was tasked with maintaining firearms, ammunition and gun safety on the set — with involuntary manslaughter last month in connection with the shooting in which director Joel Souza was also injured. 

Charging documents indicate jurors would be given the option of convicting the defendants under either of two different sections of the law, one which carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and the other in which a firearm enhancement could be applied, increasing the basic sentence by five years.

