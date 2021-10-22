Troubles began stirring on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in the days and even hours before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death.
In the production's early days, crew members began complaining of poor working conditions and safety issues, leading many to walk off the set in protest early Thursday, according to social media posts. Hours later, authorities say, Baldwin — the film's star and producer — fired a prop gun and inadvertently killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza, 48.
Sources close to the production told the Los Angeles Times it was not the first time a gun had misfired on the set, the newspaper reported Friday.
"Baldwin’s stunt double accidentally fired two rounds Saturday after being told that the gun was 'cold' — lingo for a weapon that doesn’t have any ammunition, including blanks," one crew member told the Times. Another misfire occurred the previous week, the newspaper reported.
Filming for Rust began in New Mexico in the first week of October, according to a news release from the New Mexico Film Office. It was expected to continue into November with 75 in-state crew members, 22 principal actors from New Mexico and 230 local people providing background talent.
Since the shooting, however, the production has been halted.
Sources told the Los Angeles Times crew members had been promised compensation for hotel rooms in Santa Fe but were told within the first days of filming they instead would need to stay in Albuquerque and make the hourlong commute to Bonanza Creek Ranch, just south of Santa Fe, twice a day.
The dispute came as members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, including those in Santa Fe, were planning to begin a nationwide strike Monday. IATSE was arguing, among other things, that crew members were forced to work excessive hours with few breaks.
The strike was called off Sunday when new negotiations were scheduled, according to a news release from IATSE.
But on the set of Rust, the environment was growing more tumultuous.
By Thursday morning, crew members had endured enough. They arrived at 6:30 a.m. to pack their belongings and execute a walk-off, the Times reported.
A post circulating on social media, purportedly from a member of the Rust camera team, said, "the entire camera crew walked off that morning."
The post, which said Thursday's shooting "was not an isolated incident," said the crew members wrote resignation letters citing "everything from lack of payment for three weeks, taking our hotels away despite asking for them in our deals, lack of COVID safety" and gun safety concerns.
Nearly seven hours after they left — and were replaced by nonunion workers, according to the Times and the social media post — 911 dispatchers in Santa Fe received a call reporting Hutchins and Souza had been shot.
The call pointed to concerns about assistant director Dave Halls, who had handed the gun to Baldwin before the shooting, according to a search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
The caller said the assistant director had "yelled at me at lunch."
"He's supposed to check the guns," the caller added, according to an audio recording. "He's responsible for what happens."
Baldwin, 63, had fired what Halls told him was a "cold gun," the search warrant affidavit said. Halls told sheriff's investigators he wasn't aware the firearm had a live round.
Hutchins was flown to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Souza was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and was released later that night, according to reports from the New York Times.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
what would a live round be doing anywhere near a set??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.