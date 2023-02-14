The company producing Alec Baldwin's ill-fated film Rust will continue filming the western this spring, along with a documentary on the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot in October 2021 during a Rust rehearsal on a film set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.
The cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as executive producer, public relations firm Mercury announced in a news release issued Tuesday.
A Mercury spokesman said preproduction work on the film resumed in January. He declined to comment on where the movie will be filmed and the specific dates when the work will take place.
However, Melina Spadone, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions LLC, told Variety magazine in October filming would not continue in New Mexico. California may be a possible location, she said at the time.
Matthew Hutchins announced in October filming would resume for the Rust production after the Hutchins family settled a civil suit with actor and producer Baldwin, who had held the prop revolver that discharged and killed Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was injured in the incident.
Baldwin and two other crew members face charges in Hutchins' death in the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe.
Souza will return as Rust's director, according to Tuesday's news release.
Safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan from Tenet Production Safety are set to join the production.
Cinematographer Bianca Cline will "complete Halyna's vision" for Rust, according to the news release, which states Cline will donate her salary from the production to a charity in honor of Hutchins.
The production will continue to use union crew members, the release states, adding all working weapons "and any form of ammunition" will not be allowed on set.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.