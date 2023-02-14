102321_Vigil02-rgb.jpg

Mourners gather around a picture of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil at Civic Plaza in Albuquerque following her death in October 2021.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

The company producing Alec Baldwin's ill-fated film Rust will continue filming the western this spring, along with a documentary on the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot in October 2021 during a Rust rehearsal on a film set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.

The cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as executive producer, public relations firm Mercury announced in a news release issued Tuesday.

A Mercury spokesman said preproduction work on the film resumed in January. He declined to comment on where the movie will be filmed and the specific dates when the work will take place.