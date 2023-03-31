David Halls, 63, an assistant director of the ill-fated Western film Rust, pleaded no contest Friday to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon in connection with the October 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old wife and mother of a young son.
Halyna died and film director Joel Souza was injured on the film set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe after a prop gun held by Rust star and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a live round during a rehearsal.
State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer gave Halls a suspended sentence of six months of incarceration, placing him on unsupervised probation for the term and requiring him to abide by standard conditions of release.
Sommer also ordered Halls to pay a $500 fine, serve 24 hours of community service, complete a gun safety course within 60 days and cooperate with the state in the prosecution of his co-defendants' cases.
Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for firearms, ammunition and gun safety on the set, face one count each of involuntary manslaughter.
Halls, who appeared in court by video Friday wearing a brown shirt and earbuds in a darkened room and hallway, said little during the hearing, except to answer the judge's direct questions regarding his age and education, his understanding of his plea and his satisfaction with his defense attorney, Lisa Torraco.
By most accounts, Hutchins' death was a tragic accident that occurred as the result of the mistaken co-mingling of live rounds and dummy ammunition. Still, Halls, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were charged with criminal counts due to what First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has characterized as their "reckless" negligence on set.
Court records said Halls had called out “Cold gun!” before handing the revolver to Baldwin to indicate it contained no live ammunition.
But he did so without checking the gun to ensure every round was indeed a dummy round, prosecutor Kari Morrissey said Friday.
Torraco told the court Halls was standing about three feet from Hutchins when she was struck by the bullet and was "traumatized and just rattled with guilt and so many other feeling of 'What could I have done better? How could I have changed things?' "
Pleading no contest to the charge he faced was his way of making things easier on the Hutchins family and his co-defendants, Torraco said.
Friday's hearing was handled by New Mexico lawyers Morrissey and Jason Lewis, whom Carmack-Altwies appointed as special prosecutors in the case last week. The original special prosecutor, state Rep. Andrea Reeb, R-Clovis, a retired district attorney, stepped down earlier this month after defense attorneys raised questions about whether she was constitutionally allowed to prosecute a case as a sitting lawmaker.
Carmack-Altwies stepped off the case earlier this week after Sommer ruled state law did not allow her to work as a co-counselor with a special prosecutor.