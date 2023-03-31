David Halls, 63, an assistant director of the ill-fated Western film Rust, pleaded no contest Friday to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon in connection with the October 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old wife and mother of a young son.

Halyna died and film director Joel Souza was injured on the film set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe after a prop gun held by Rust star and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a live round during a rehearsal.

State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer gave Halls a suspended sentence of six months of incarceration, placing him on unsupervised probation for the term and requiring him to abide by standard conditions of release. 