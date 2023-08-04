Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has waived her right to a preliminary hearing in the case charging her with voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set south of Santa Fe in 2021. 

The hearing — during which a judge would have determined whether there is probable cause to prosecute the armorer — had been set to occur over six days beginning Wednesday. Her attorney, Jason Bowles, filed a motion waiving the hearing Friday. 

The standard of proof required for a judge to make a finding of probable cause is low, Bowles said in a phone interview Friday, and after looking at the costs and benefits of the proceeding he determined "there is really no benefit to Hannah for a preliminary." 

