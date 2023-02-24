Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer in the Rust film production charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, made her first appearance in court virtually Friday but did not enter a plea.

She is the only one of the three defendants charged in connection with Hutchins' death — which occurred during a rehearsal on a movie set south of Santa Fe — not to waive the hearing. 

State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered Gutierrez-Reed, 25, to abide by standard conditions of release from jail while awaiting trial but exempted her from a provision that would have prohibited her from possessing firearms. Her attorney, Jason Bowles, said she needed a firearm to protect herself because she has received numerous phone threats and has been stalked since the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released investigative documents including her phone number late last year. 