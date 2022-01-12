A new lawsuit filed on behalf of Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer for the Rust film production, accuses dummy-ammunition supplier PDQ Arm & Prop of Albuquerque and its owner, Seth Kenney, of creating the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of renowned cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in New Mexico's 2nd Judicial District Court in Bernalillo County, accuses Kenney and his company of violating the state's Unfair Trade Practices Act, creating dangerous conditions, using false and deceptive product labels and breach of contract.
It seeks compensatory and punitive damages, court costs and attorney's fees, and other relief.
In the suit, Gutierrez accuses Kenney of providing ammunition represented as dummy rounds that actually included live rounds and breaching an "oral contract" she said she had with him for her work on a previous film set for a production called The Old Way — for which the lawsuit claims Gutierrez is still owed over $10,000.
The suit, filed by attorney Jason Bowles, follows the attorney's statements on national television in defense of Gutierrez, who has come under close scrutiny because she had handled Hollywood actor and Rust producer Alec Baldwin's prop revolver, which discharged the fatal shot.
Bowles proposed a theory the set was "sabotaged" during his first formal interview on NBC's Today show in the weeks following the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Bull, She had a responsibility to check the load before giving a "loaded" weapon to Alec Baldwin and he should have checked it too.
Absolutely correct. The first rule of safe gun handling is assume any gun is loaded and NEVER point a gun at anyone or anything you don’t intend to shoot.
Sounds like everyone involved is trying to shift the blame.
EVERYONE who handled the revolver is responsible for assuring the gun was unloaded.
