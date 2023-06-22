Special prosecutors filed an amended criminal complaint Thursday in the case against Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, accusing her of giving narcotics to another person to avoid being charged with a drug crime.

Gutierrez-Reed, who now faces a count of tampering with evidence, previously was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a 2021 incident in which a revolver held by actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set of the Western movie south of Santa Fe.

"Something is rotten in Denmark," Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer Jason Bowles wrote in an email Thursday. "It is shocking that after 20 months of investigation, the special prosecutor now throws in a completely new charge against Ms. Gutierrez Reed, with no prior notice or any witness statements, lab reports, or evidence to support it. ... This stinks to high heaven and is retaliatory and vindictive."