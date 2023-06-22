Special prosecutors filed an amended criminal complaint Thursday in the case against Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, accusing her of giving narcotics to another person to avoid being charged with a drug crime.

Gutierrez-Reed, who now faces a count of tampering with evidence, previously was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a 2021 incident in which a revolver held by actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set of the Western movie south of Santa Fe.

“Something is rotten in Denmark,” Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer Jason Bowles wrote in an email Thursday. “It is shocking that after 20 months of investigation, the special prosecutor now throws in a completely new charge against Ms. Gutierrez Reed, with no prior notice or any witness statements, lab reports, or evidence to support it. … This stinks to high heaven and is retaliatory and vindictive.”