Gutierrez-Reed hearing

State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, top, holds a virtual court hearing Friday for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, center right, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. Also shown are Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowle, and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

 State Administrative Office of the Courts

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 fatal shooting on the Rust movie set, made her first online appearance in court, though she never actually appeared on a YouTube broadcast made available to the public.

District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer did not take a plea from Gutierrez-Reed during the hearing, noting the proceeding was intended to advise the defendant of her rights and her exposure to prison if convicted.

Gutierrez-Reed is the only one of the three defendants charged in connection with the death of movie cinematographer Halyna Hutchins not to waive the hearing, during which she was advised of her rights and exposure but did not enter a plea.