When runoff from the Gila River roared over N.M. 180 near Silver City in August, it washed out an approaching roadway to a bridge, leading to the structure’s closure.

The result, as one local media outlet put it, is that the nearby community of Cliff felt “cut off from the world.”

It’s that fear of being cut off from others or from emergency help, groceries or other resources that makes maintaining New Mexico’s roughly 3,780 bridges so important, said Ricky Serna, secretary of the state Department of Transportation.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

