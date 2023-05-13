When runoff from the Gila River roared over N.M. 180 near Silver City in August, it washed out an approaching roadway to a bridge, leading to the structure’s closure.
The result, as one local media outlet put it, is that the nearby community of Cliff felt “cut off from the world.”
It’s that fear of being cut off from others or from emergency help, groceries or other resources that makes maintaining New Mexico’s roughly 3,780 bridges so important, said Ricky Serna, secretary of the state Department of Transportation.
“A lot of times they [bridges] connect communities to each other,” Serna said in an interview in his office last week. “They essentially connect people with each other.”
That’s why, he said, ensuring the state’s bridges are in good shape is an “ongoing priority,” one that state officials are making headway on even as they face a challenge bigger than the largest bridge in the state: where to find new funding sources to get the multimillion-dollar job done right.
The most recent DOT assessment of the state’s bridge system — based on a rating system of “good, fair or poor” — reveals some better-than-fair news about the state of the state’s bridges.
About 60% of state-owned bridges and culverts are in fair condition. Another 36% are in good condition and around 4% are in poor condition.
On the local level — the state does not oversee all of New Mexico’s bridges — 30.5% of the bridges are good, 62.5% are fair and 7% are poor.
About 15 bridges around the state are considered to be in “critical” condition and thus have been closed for a number of reasons, such as structural disrepair, inadequate maintenance, washouts or because other bridges have been built to replace them — though the original bridges remain standing.
Jeff Vigil, bridge management engineer for the DOT, said one question he often gets is, “What are the state’s worst bridges?”
“People always think it’s a bridge that is open, but it’s not,” he said. “If we went with a list of the top 10 worst bridges in the state, they’d probably all be closed.”
In New Mexico, where temperatures fluctuate between very hot and very cold, thermal expansion, which causes bridges to expand and contract, is an issue, Vigil said.
Vigil said people often fear a bridge will collapse below them because the foundation or support systems are weak. But he said flooding leading to washouts remains the biggest concern when it comes to bridge failures or problems.
“A lot of people fear beams breaking, but it’s not the big cause,” Vigil said. “It’s flooding. A lot of bridges were built … pre-1970s when they weren’t designed for extreme storm events. Nationwide, that is the number one cause of bridge failures.”
Vigil and Serna said even the bridges, culverts and spans rated “poor” are safe to cross.
“Just because it’s poor doesn’t mean that it’s unsafe,” Vigil said. “If it is unsafe, that bridge is closed. That’s why we have inspection programs to identify critical needs.”
Death and dollars
Death has visited many a bridge when it comes to accidents and collapses in the country.
One of the worst national bridge disasters was in 1967, when a section of the Silver Bridge between Point Pleasant, W.Va., and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed, killing 46 people. On Interstate 40 in Oklahoma, in May 2002 a towboat-barge collision impacted a bridge’s support system, leading to the death of 14 people.
New Mexico has not been immune to such accidents. In December 1972, a bus-truck collision on a two-lane bridge near Fort Sumner killed 19, including a number of teenagers from Texas who were on a ski trip.
A 2012 Austin American-Statesman article said the bridge was deemed one of the 10 most dangerous in the state and had been scheduled for replacement since 1965.
But in the past few decades the state has been more fortunate. A search of newspaper archives going back 20 years did not reveal any bridge collapses or failures that led to death in New Mexico.
The DOT has been working on inspecting, rating and repairing bridges for years, Vigil said. A regular bridge inspection program put in place in the 1970s, which in turn led to a regular repair and maintenance program that started in the 1990s, has led to an increase in the number of fair and good bridges.
According to DOT data, in 2004-05 the number of DOT-owned bridges rated poor was at 281. Now it’s 122.
The price isn’t cheap: It costs about $60 million per year to maintain the state’s bridges, Serna and Vigil said.
They said they would need nearly $700 million to replace all the poor bridges in the state and turn them into good bridges.
While the state DOT owns and oversees about 3,000 of the state’s bridges, local municipalities, pueblos, nations and other entities own and oversee the rest and thus are primarily responsible for their maintenance. (The state’s bridge inventory does not include federal bridges, Vigil said.)
Finding funding
The condition of many bridges in the state remains a cause of concern for those in impoverished communities who often cannot find the money to repair, replace or build bridges. The three counties with the highest number of poor bridges — San Miguel, Socorro and McKinley — also have some of the highest poverty rates in the state.
Struggling to make their budgets stretch to cover the basic needs of their residents, county leaders find it difficult to raise funds for bridge work when so many other priorities exist.
Thus, they look to the state and the federal government for aid.
“It’s always been difficult to get money through the state and other means, though lately with an increase in the state budget it’s been a little bit more fluid,” said Sierra County Manager Michael Hawkes in an interview.
Sierra County has the fourth-highest number of bridges in poor condition and, according to U.S. Census Bureau numbers, the seventh-highest poverty rate in the state. Hawkes said raising money for bridge repairs is tough in a county where more than a fifth of the residents live in poverty and have other priorities.
“Funding is a huge deal,” agreed McKinley County Manager Anthony Dimas Jr. in an interview. However, he said state officials are working with his county to find ways to find dollars to fix and build bridges.
It helps that the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation that passed in late 2021 provides bridge funds that counties can apply for directly, Serna said.
Meanwhile, Dimas said his county is applying for federal highway grant money to design 10 new bridges. He has an ambitious plan to replace all of the county’s 48 bridges at one per year. But, he added, at that rate, in 48 years the county will probably have to start all over again, since the average life span of a bridge is 50 years.
Newer bridges have a 75-year life span, Vigil said.
Many of the bridges in use in McKinley County are military portable bridges used in foreign wars and then transported back to the United States, where counties in need of bridges offered to take them decades ago, Dimas said. Forty-six of the county’s bridges have weight limits that prevent buses, heavy machinery, water tankers and the like from crossing them. School buses often wait on one side of a bridge for the students to walk over from the other side.
“We can’t cross a water truck [if] there’s a fire; we can’t cross brush trucks; the school buses are too heavy,” he said. “In the past several years, the school district has purchased [SUVs] to get kids across.”
Dimas, like Hawkes, said another challenge is figuring out which local entities are responsible for a bridge if it’s not DOT-owned. In the Gallup area, many of the bridges cross and/or serve county, state, pueblo, Navajo Nation and federal lands, he said.
The DOT is continuing to look for more state and federal money too, Serna said, such as legislative capital outlay funds.
“We all need more resources,” Serna said. “We’re trying to constantly identify the funding to get every single poor bridge fixed but at the same time pay for the preventative maintenance on the fair and good bridges.”
Dimas said it’s vital state officials and everyday New Mexicans keep an eye on the state of their bridges.
And he understands why people might think twice about crossing some of them.
In the past, he said, many people — including some of the state’s members of Congress — have come out to look at some of the bridges in his county.
“People ask, ‘Do people cross that?’ ” he said. “I say, ‘Yeah, people cross that.’ ”