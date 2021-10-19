Some La Cienega residents went without water for 11 hours Monday after a crew contracted with Santa Fe County ruptured a pipeline while installing a connection.
The breach happened around noon near Paseo C De Baca, causing 40 households, most within a mobile home park, to lose water service, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
The contractor restored the water at about 11 p.m.
The crew was installing a branch connection using a method called hot tapping, which involves cutting away a piece of pipe, when the rupture occurred.
