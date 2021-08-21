A runaway pet is, sadly, all too common.
Except when it's a sulcata tortoise that weighs 80-plus pounds and ambles at a cool half-mile per hour.
The Crusher — so named because he's broken some furniture and the occasional fence — slipped out of the confines of his Nambé home earlier this month when owner Jane Ervin didn't secure her kitchen door.
This momentary lapse was all The Crusher needed to steal away. When Ervin discovered the open door 15 minutes later, the hefty tortoise was nowhere to seen, leaving her to feel the distress of a pet owner whose beloved animal has disappeared.
The Crusher was somewhere in the vast expanse of Northern New Mexico, or as far, anyway, as his plodding pace could take him.
Ervin wasn't entirely surprised about her MIA tortoise. She had dubbed him "the escape artist."
"He works at trying to escape," she said.
She described her initial response as pretty frantic. She posted flyers for the missing tortoise all around the area and contacted any agency she could think of that might help, including law enforcement and a wildlife center.
Her daughter posted notices on Facebook and Nextdoor.
Days passed, and they heard nothing.
Ervin said the concerned Nambé tribal police captain called her almost every day to check on whether her tortoise had been found.
After a week went by, she felt despondent.
Still, she wondered how such a large, spotted tortoise could go unnoticed in a residential area. Unlike a stray dog or cat, it's highly unusual.
The sulcata breed, also known as the African spurred tortoise, is native to the southern Sahara region. It's one of the largest tortoise species in the world.
Ervin said she adopted the tortoise seven years ago from a friend who found him in the Eldorado area and could no longer keep him.
The Crusher had a daily routine of wandering around his outdoor pen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., then coming into the house to eat a plateful of vegetables before settling in for the night. But he always was on the lookout for a house door left ajar, being a natural roamer.
Now the tortoise was gone, along with his familiar schedule, and only an empty space remained.
Then Ervin received a call.
A man named Joaquin Brandi had found a tortoise in the road near a church about a quarter-mile from Ervin's house a week before. He was keeping the tortoise at his house while they looked for the owner.
His daughter, Chiari Brandi, saw the Facebook notice and contacted Ervin.
Ervin and The Crusher were soon reunited.
Ervin said she was overwhelmed with emotions.
"I was relieved he was safe and then the joy of seeing him," she said.
The Brandis and Ervin got together Friday at her home. They rejoiced at what turned out to be a happy ending.
The Crusher, meanwhile, devoured a plate of vegetables. He needed a second helping to satisfy his herbivore appetite.
He strode excitedly to greet all the guests, including the man who rescued him from the treacherous roadway.
Joaquin Brandi, a commercial helicopter pilot, said he was driving down Summer Road in Nambé and to his amazement saw The Crusher stuck on a speed bump. He scooped up the reptile and put him in the trunk of the new Tesla he'd just bought, he said.
Seeing the tortoise reminded him of the big turtles he'd encountered as a kid while visiting his grandfather's place in Ecuador, he said.
"It brought back all my childhood," he said.
Chiara Brandi, a local artist, said she could tell the tortoise was tame when it wanted inside the house. That prompted her to look on Craigslist for ads that someone might have posted about a missing tortoise.
She didn't search Facebook until a week later, and then she saw the post about the lost tortoise with a photo of The Crusher.
In the end, the runaway tortoise brought them all together as new friends.
"That was the sweetest part," Chiara Brandi said. "It was one of those funny, serendipitous things."
