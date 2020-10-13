A recent ruling by a U.S. bankruptcy judge paves the way for attorneys representing people alleging sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe to challenge the archdiocese’s decision to transfer about $150 million in assets to individual parishes.
Some have argued the archdiocese made the transfers to shield assets from being used to pay settlements in civil lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by priests.
Judge David T. Thuma wrote in his Oct. 9 ruling the issue is a “difficult” one.
On one hand, he wrote, if the archdiocese can successfully defend its claims that the assets were held in trust for its 90-plus parishes and don’t belong to the archdiocese, the litigation could be a waste of time and money that could have been used to settle valid abuse cases.
But if the plaintiffs are successful in proving the assets — including about $57.4 million worth of real estate — were acquired before the parishes were incorporated, the challenge could free up millions of dollars that could be used to pay victims’ settlements.
Either way, Thuma wrote, “more clarity about the rights of the parties and what is estate property could help the ongoing efforts to reach a global settlement in this case.”
Thuma noted there will be a point at which the cost of continuing to litigate the issue will outweigh the potential benefits, and if the challenges are not settled before then, all the participants “will be the poorer for it.”
The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2018 in the wake of clergy sex abuse lawsuits that began in the 1990s. According to news reports, the archdiocese claimed about $49 million in assets, not including those it said it holds for parishes.
Celine Baca Radigan, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.