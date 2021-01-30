As New Mexico lawmakers debate moving to remove an antiquated law that criminalizes abortion, national abortion rights advocates are working to regain lost ground in the fight to make so-called abortion pills more available.
At issue is access to the combination of two medications — mifepristone and misoprostol — which women can self-administer to end an unwanted pregnancy within 24 to 48 hours.
Abortion rights advocates say the medications are safer than some over-the-counter drugs and widely used in the rest of the world, where women can order them by mail. But they remain subject to restrictions in the U.S., which have been interpreted by some providers as requiring women to travel to a health clinic to obtain them in person.
In New Mexico, that means traveling to Santa Fe or Albuquerque.
The restrictions were lifted temporarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, after a federal judge in Maryland ruled in July it was an undue burden to require women to risk exposure to the coronavirus by picking them up in person from a medical facility.
But a Jan. 12 U.S. Supreme Court ruling reversed that opinion, sending the issue back to the federal Food and Drug Administration for review of the restrictions. That has prompted abortion providers across the country and at least one in New Mexico to return to requiring patients to come in person to obtain the medications.
Emily Cohen, a physician at Southwestern Women's Options in Albuquerque, said the clinic was "thrilled" when the federal court paved the way for providers to mail the medications. But she has stopped after the Supreme Court's recent ruling.
"It's been really disappointing," she said. "It's really hard to have to tell people who are expecting to get it by mail that they have to come in to get it. We are absolutely committed to lobbying to having these restrictions changed so we are able to provide it in the future. But for now, we are only dispensing in clinic because of our understanding of what the FDA requires."
"The ruling was a setback," said Francine Coeytaux, a Los Angeles-based abortion rights activist who successfully lobbied in the 1990s to make emergency contraception, sometimes referred to as the "morning-after pill," available over the counter. She co-founded a website, plancpills.org, in 2016 to provide information about medication abortions.
Coeytaux said she's hopeful the Supreme Court's order asking the FDA to review the issue could bring an end to unnecessary restrictions on the medications.
"Let's get to the bottom of why these pills were restricted," she said in a recent phone interview. "It was never based on science. It was always political. We've had 20 years of continued data and movement in the rest of the world, with millions of people around the world getting these pills over the counter safely and moving on with their lives. Where here we have been stuck with these restrictions that were politically motivated."
According to the Plan C website, abortion pills received FDA approval 20 years ago and are "safer than taking Tylenol."
About 40 percent of all abortions in the United States are medication abortions, according to the website.
Coeytaux and co-founder Elisa Wells started Plan C in 2016 to share information about online abortion pills and self-managed abortion, according to the group's website.
Soon afterward, the website says, the women noticed online pharmacies — some outside the country — selling "abortion kits" and began researching and testing what the pharmacies provided. It published a "Plan C Report Card" on the sources from which people were obtaining the pills online.
By 2018, the website says, dozens of websites, most based in the United States, were selling abortion pills online.
By 2019, the Plan C website was receiving more than 50,000 hits per month from across the United States.
After the pandemic hit last spring, Plan C sent a letter to medical providers across the nation, asking them to consider providing telemedicine and pills shipped directly to patients during the pandemic, and "hundreds responded to the call."
"The pandemic helped lift the carpet to show that if we as providers wish to help people get abortions safely during something like the pandemic, we have the tools in our hands," Coeytaux said.
Perhaps not surprisingly, anti-abortion activists take a dim view of the medication. Abortion Free New Mexico spokeswoman Tara Shaver said Friday the group supports the Supreme Court’s ruling. "Essentially, our view is that when these pills can be sent in the mail you are essentially making every home an abortion clinic," she said.
Two longtime abortion rights advocates — including Marie Bass who lives in Santa Fe — hosted a webinar Jan. 12 seeking to educate women about medication abortion options.
Coeytaux said the webinar generated interest from New Mexico providers but the Supreme Court ruling handed down the same day — and the ongoing controversy over abortion rights — have had a chilling effect on some who planned to start mailing the pills.
Coeytaux had offered in late January to help The New Mexican obtain interviews with two providers who had agreed to begin mailing the pills, but she later said the providers were not willing to be identified while the Legislature is debating eliminating the law that criminalizes abortions. She said Thursday she wasn't sure if those providers intend to move ahead with mailing the pills.
"It's literally changing day by day," she said. "The decision pulled the wool out from under many of these providers and many have put these services on pause as they try to figure out whether they can continue to move ahead in light of the ruling."
