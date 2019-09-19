Ruling halts timber activity in New Mexico, Arizona over endangered owl

A federal judge has ordered a halt to timber activity on all national forests in New Mexico and one in Arizona in response to a 2013 lawsuit by Santa Fe-based WildEarth Guardians seeking protections for the Mexican spotted owl.
In his decision last week, U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins in Arizona said the U.S. Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service have been remiss in monitoring the population of the bird, an endangered species threatened by such factors as timber harvesting and fires.
“This decision is about agency accountability, to the public and to the recovery of the Mexican spotted owl,” WildEarth Guardians Executive Director John Horning said in an email. “With this decision, the agencies will finally be held accountable for ensuring that all forest management practices help, not hinder, owl recovery.”
He said the ruling will not impact Forest Service plans to conduct prescribed burns but may put a halt to tree-thinning and logging projects.
Marie Sebrechts, a spokeswoman for the Forest Service Southwestern Region, said her agency is “studying all the impacts. We’re in active discussions as we look at all of this to see how the ruling impacts us and how we can best comply.”
Forest officials are compiling a list of current projects as a starting point, she said, but it’s too early to talk about a possible appeal of the ruling.
“We are committed to continuing efforts for the recovery of the Mexican spotted owl,” she said.
Collins’ ruling, citing the Endangered Species Act, said there is a “continuing obligation upon action agencies to avoid taking action that would jeopardize the existence of a listed species or adversely modify its habitat.”
The Mexican spotted owl, a mottled brown bird whose U.S. territory spans New Mexico, Arizona and parts of southern Utah and Colorado, was first listed as a threatened species in 1993 — largely because of concerns logging was threatening the bird’s habitat.
In 1993, the court ruling said, the Fish and Wildfire Service reported no population data existed at that time for the owl because of its “secretive nature.”
The Endangered Species Act requires federal agencies to conduct a biological assessment to determine whether further consultation and analysis should be conducted to see if any threatened or endangered species is in jeopardy because of forest management actions.
Collins’ decision said the Forest Service was supposed to begin implementing a population monitoring plan for the owl in 1996, with a 10- to 15-year goal of proving that forest management activities, including prescribed burning, were increasing the owl’s numbers. But in 2005, the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife admitted “no long-term monitoring has been initiated” to set up a recovery plan for the owl, even as both agencies agreed such monitoring needed to be done to remove the owl from an endangered or threatened list.
In 2011, Fish and Wildlife drafted a recovery plan for the owl to protect existing populations and manage its habitat, among other goals, the judge’s decision said. The following year, the agency said there were few population studies available and limited data on the owl, making it difficult to estimate its population status. Ultimately, Fish and Wildlife recommended surveying owl occupancy at randomly selected sites — one of many ideas that the plaintiff found arbitrary and capricious in nature.
Meanwhile, some assessments made by the two agencies said there was “no jeopardy” to the Mexican spotted owl, despite the lack of data to prove that assertion.
“This failure to monitor population not only stifles delisting, but fundamentally hampers the ability to assess recovery,” Collins wrote. “So by [the Forest Service’s] own admission, delisting and therefore recovery is wholly dependent upon accurate range-wide population data, and no reliable data exists.”
Horning said the Forest Service has long carried out forest management practices without considering the “complexity of the forest eco-systems.
“The agency is blindly pursuing these forest treatments without any understanding about their impact on a critical component of the forest — this wide-ranging indicator species that loves a really richly complex, diverse, older forest.”