When the city of Santa Fe approved a plan to furlough hundreds of employees in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, opponents argued the practice was unfair and would place a financial strain on workers.
Now, nearly 10 months later, the city has been ordered to repay employees for some of their lost wages.
The New Mexico Public Employees Labor Relations Board said in a ruling earlier this month the city had engaged in unfair labor practices by failing to properly notify workers of the furloughs and must provide compensation.
The decision followed a complaint last year by the city workers union, which argued the lowest-paid employees suffered the biggest hits from furloughs. The board ruled in September the city had violated labor relations practices but didn't order financial damages to furloughed employees, prompting the union to appeal.
It is unclear how much the board's recent ruling might cost the city. Gil Martinez, vice president of the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said in an interview this week the cost could be close to $1 million.
"Everyone is thrilled," Martinez said of union members. "They are still not going to believe it until they see it."
Assistant City Attorney Christopher Ryan declined to comment on the labor board's ruling.
The City Attorney's Office issued a statement saying, "Once an order is issued by the Board, the City will evaluate it internally to determine next steps to include discussions on settling the remaining issue and whether and when to appeal the matter to District Court."
During the Jan. 6 hearing, Ryan told the board the city was willing to negotiate with the union on the amount of damages to be paid. "We were always open to being willing to settle things with our union colleagues," he said.
After the state declared a public health emergency in March, the city was required to shut down nonessential services. Officials also feared a nearly $100 million loss in gross receipt tax revenue during the shutdown.
In April, the City Council approved a plan to initiate four-hour-a-week furloughs for 868 workers, as well as 16-hour weekly furloughs for 180 others until the fiscal year ended June 30. The council passed the plan, which was projected to save the city $1.43 million, on a 5-4 vote, with some councilors saying they felt it was too rushed.
The union filed a complaint against the city shortly before the vote.
"There really wasn't enough back and forth on this," Martinez said. "It was really shoved down our throats."
In September, the Public Employees Labor Relations Board ruled the city "breached its obligation" to good-faith bargaining by implementing the furlough plan. It also ruled that the city failed to provide relevant financial information to the union during negotiations.
Hearing officer Thomas Griego found, however, the city was allowed to forgo a requirement to notify the union of furloughs 28 days in advance, given the emergency circumstances, and opted not to recommend fiscal damages to the union.
Local union leaders, including President Gilbert Baca, said at the time they were disappointed there were no financial repercussions and later filed an appeal.
Ryan asked the labor relations board to reaffirm Griego's recommendation not to hold the city liable for back pay.
"The city is not asking for impunity, but we are asking you to put yourself in the situation faced by the city," Ryan said at the hearing. "These decisions were some of the most difficult and troubling that any employer can make. They were not made in haste."
