Dawud Lutz recalled the first time he saw an electric unicycle: He thought it looked ridiculous.
On the recommendation of a fellow snowboarder, he decided to try one out and quickly fell in love.
"For me, personally, it’s the portability and the compact size," Lutz said. "You can take it with you, can put it in the trunk of your car."
Commonly referred to as electric skateboards or by the name brand Onewheel, one-wheeled electric devices entered Santa Fe's city code Wednesday night with a measure adding them into traffic regulations, alongside e-bikes.
Enthusiasts say they're a great way to get around and to explore.
Lutz comes from the extreme sports world, and said he was drawn to the fact that people in the electric device community came from all walks of life and had less of a culture of one-upmanship. A lot of users are older and rely on electric devices to commute or because health issues prevent them from using nonmotorized bicycles, he said.
"I think they just see these X Games, extreme sports-type of people, but the reality is we’re all old guys that just want to keep getting out and playing," Lutz said of the electric skateboard community.
Lutz now runs the Onewheel NM Facebook group, which has about 400 members across the state, including an estimated 50 to 75 in Santa Fe. Members hold regular group rides in Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Taos.
"This is one of the best areas in the entire country” for Onewheels, he said.
The bill, approved unanimously by the City Council, introduced the definitions of unicycle and electric unicycle into the city code, defining devices with motors of more than 750 watts or that can achieve a speed of 28 mph as motor vehicles.
The bill amends language in the city traffic code to include unicycles and electric unicycles in its regulations for bicycles and e-bikes, including requiring them to be equipped with a light during night travel and to be limited to 10 mph when riding on the sidewalk.
“This basically reflects the changes made for electric bicycles for electric unicycles," city attorney Erin McSherry said.
Language to prohibit those under age 16 from operating electric unicycles was removed from the final version of the measure because it was based on classifications intended for e-bikes.
Considering their cost — which can range from several hundred dollars to several thousand — Lutz said it's unlikely many teens would own electric skateboards and other motorized unicycles.
The bill was sponsored by Councilors Jamie Cassutt, Michael Garcia and Signe Lindell.
Before the meeting Wednesday, Garcia said the bill followed an ordinance on electric bicycles passed earlier this year and was proposed to fill a gap.
"This helps to cover all our bases," he said.
Garcia said the bill will help the city stay on of top of things as technology continues to evolve and electric devices become more popular.
"We want to make sure that we’re being more proactive and, as the industry moves along, residents are well aware of the city’s rules," he said.
Alex Montoya has been using a Onewheel electric skateboard for about five years and has racked up over 11,000 miles on his two devices.
He spoke highly of them for both recreation and day-to-day transportation.
A gallery director at Galerie Zuger, he frequently uses a Onewheel to commute from his home to his job on the Plaza, and said he prefers it to driving his car downtown.
"I almost think it’s safer to ride my Onewheel five miles to the Plaza area than driving in a car," he said.
Montoya said he thinks more people using electric bicycles and unicycles would be a positive development for Santa Fe because they would cut down on congestion and vehicle emissions.
"I believe that the city should look at personal vehicles in a positive light as long as the community riding those vehicles are also good stewards of shared pathways," he said.