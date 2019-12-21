Seated at a table inside the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place on Friday morning, Curtis Zeffer flipped through his application to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as food stamps.
When times get tough, the program is “something to fall back on. A lot of people really need this,” Zeffer said.
He's one of them. And yet, even if the 34-year-old Santa Fe man is enrolled in the food stamp program, the benefits might not last long.
Earlier this month, the Trump administration finalized the first of three proposals to scale back the food assistance program in 2020. According to data from the New Mexico Human Services Department, the first revision could affect more than 37,000 New Mexico residents, including Zeffer.
Those who rely on food stamps, and organizers who work closely with those in need, say the revisions — the first of which is scheduled to go into effect April 1 — will put the state’s most vulnerable people at an even higher risk.
“The system is [expletive]. It’s so backwards,” Zeffer said.
“It’s impacting the poorest people,” said Joe Jordan-Berenis, executive director of the Interfaith Community Shelter. “It’s unbelievable.”
More than 36 million Americans are enrolled in SNAP, and about 450,000 of them live in New Mexico — nearly a quarter of the state's population.
The Trump administration has announced more stringent work requirements for SNAP eligibility. Currently, able-bodied adults between 18 and 49 without children may receive three months of SNAP benefits within a three-year period if they don’t work at least 20 hours a week. However, states with high unemployment rates have been able to waive the three-month restriction and labor requirements. Until now.
States have defined their own labor markets, giving them more flexibility in issuing waivers to employment requirements. But under the new rule, they will have to hit more rigorous standards to offer waivers. With the revision, an area must have at least a 6 percent unemployment rate. Its jobless rate also must be 20 percent higher than the national average over a 24-month period.
New Mexico has a statewide waiver to the 20-hour workweek and three-month unemployment restrictions, but it will expire in February, according to the Governor’s Office. "Way more areas” in New Mexico could meet SNAP eligibility if it weren’t for the added 6 percent threshold, said Gavino Archuleta, state SNAP program manager.
“That’s kind of disheartening on our side of the fence,” he said. "Jobs aren’t falling off of trees in a state like ours.”
While the change is expected to save nearly $5.5 billion in food stamp spending by 2025, it will strip 700,000 people nationwide — including more than 37,000 in New Mexico — of their benefits.
“It’s something that I don’t think anybody with a heart is a fan of,” Archuleta said.
In Santa Fe, where the Human Services Department reports 17,570 people were enrolled in SNAP in September, more than 1,300 who are able-bodied adults without dependents will be subject to the 80-hour-a-month work requirement and three-month unemployment period.
This expectation, experts say, is unrealistic for those with seasonal or unreliable jobs; people experiencing homelessness; minority groups already subject to employment barriers; and young families who are forced to stay home to care for kids because of high child care costs.
Archuleta said the state Human Services Department is working to ensure high unemployment in tribal areas within low-unemployment counties are not overlooked. Native Americans who live on pueblo or tribal land and experience higher poverty than people in surrounding areas will be assessed independently. Any tribal area that meets the 6 percent requirement, regardless of its surrounding county, could still receive SNAP benefits.
Nevertheless, the impending change worries nonprofit food banks that work with the state's poorest citizens.
“In New Mexico, we have such a high rate of hunger,” said Sherry Hooper, executive director of The Food Depot’s . “We’re very worried, and if the rule changes continue, I have no idea what will happen to people who are most in need.”
U.S. Department of Agriculture officials have said the changes will close a “loophole” and encourage able-bodied, unemployed Americans to find work. Critics of the changes, however, say the policies overlook systemic barriers.
“I have multiple skills, but that doesn’t mean I’m gonna get a job,” said Zeffer, who added he's been homeless for several years.
The Rev. Donna Corkran, who was homeless for over seven years, agreed. Taking a shower, finding transportation, learning to write a résumé and actually landing a job are nearly impossible tasks for people living on the street, she said.
“There’s no consciousness, no thought. It’s the rich people making the rules. It’s so stupid,” she said. “No one should be able to make those laws unless they’ve lived that life.”
Zeffer said many who will be affected by the changes don’t even know the changes are coming. And by the time they find out, it might be too late.
While states are required to communicate the changes to those who will be affected, some in the program do not have a postal address, telephone or access to the news.
Steve Alarid, who has been homeless off and on for eight years and receives nearly $200 a month in SNAP benefits, said he wasn’t aware of the revisions.
“It would really hurt me. There’s a lot of soup kitchens out here, but sometimes I can’t get to ’em,” he said.
Archuleta said the state Human Services Department will do its best to ensure the revisions have as few consequences as possible. The department will continue to offer an employment-in-training program that helps people find a job “or at least gain the skills necessary to do so,” in hopes of meeting the 20-hour workweek requirement.
“We’ve been working exhaustively. … We’re trying to help the people of New Mexico as best as we can,” Archuleta said. “We are going to adapt and adjust and do whatever we can to make sure we have a game plan for the folks who are receiving our benefits.”
Chris Blumenstein, The Food Depot’s resource navigator, said the organization hands out information about various food agencies, medical service providers, counseling and legal help when it deals with clients.
“A lot of people have expressed to me their fears and concerns about the upcoming changes,” Blumenstein said.
Zeffer said he’s trying to be optimistic.
“This is for sure gonna have an effect on a lot of us,” he said. “But I’ll still move forward as if it didn’t.”
