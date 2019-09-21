A patrolman with the Ruidoso Police Department was charged last week with child solicitation by electronic communication device, according to a release late Friday from New Mexico State Police.
Daniel Balding worked for the Ruidoso Police Department for four years at the time of his arrest, said Chief Darren Hooker.
Following his arrest, Balding was placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation, said village spokesperson Kerry Gladden.
Balding is no longer in custody, according to state police.
On Sept. 12, New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents arrested Balding, 35, on one count of child solicitation by electronic communication device, a fourth-degree felony, the release read.
Earlier that day, Homeland Security Investigations contacted New Mexico State Police agents informing them that an agent in Minnesota posing as a 15-year-old female on the Whisper app was contacted by a male individual, later identified as Balding, according to the release.
“Balding, who thought he was talking to a 15-year-old female exchanged photos and had sexually explicit conversations with the agent,” the release stated.
State police agents obtained an arrest warrant through District Court in Lincoln County and charged Balding.
No more information was released by the state police because the case still is under investigation.
An affidavit for arrest warrant filed Sept. 13, stated that the female decoy posted on the Whisper app “guys with uniforms rock,” to which Balding responded “male cop here.”
The affidavit states that the decoy immediately told Balding she was 15 years old, then requested a picture. The user responded by sending a photograph of Balding, followed by an exchange of photos with each holding up three fingers to affirm with whom they were conversing.
Balding appeared to be wearing his uniform and sitting in a police vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Mayor Lynn Crawford said village officials could not comment because the case is a personnel matter.
“Once the investigation is completed, the matter will be dealt with according to our policies,” he said. “That being said, any abuse of children or others in our community is abhorrent to me personally and as a representative of this village.”