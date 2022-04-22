Since last summer, the signs on the south side have teased that Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q was coming to 6581 Cerrillos Road at Jaguar Drive.
Finishing touches are underway to the 8,300-square-foot restaurant, with an opening expected “May 16 or before,” said Randy Kenna, Rudy’s area director for New Mexico locations.
Rudy’s is barbecue from the Texas Hill Country. Headquartered in Lakeway, just west of Austin, Rudy’s has 47 locations but only 10 are outside Texas — in New Mexico (three plus Santa Fe), Arizona (three plus Tucson opening soon), two in Oklahoma and one each in Colorado and Florida.
“We want to make sure people get the same experience with ambience, guest experience and quality of food at each location,” Kenna said. “The owners want to make sure every experience is the same.”
Rudy’s serves its barbecue with its dry rub and bottles of Rudy’s Bar-B-Q Sause (yes, they spell it “sause”) and Rudy’s Sissy Sause on each table. Rudy’s also has retail sales of its meats, sauces and rubs.
“The brisket is our No. 1 bestseller; second is turkey breast,” Kenna said.
Rudy’s also serves barbecued chicken, pulled pork, prime rib, baby back ribs and sausages. Breakfast tacos and sandwiches are also on the menu, as is green chile stew.
Kenna said Rudy’s in Santa Fe will seat 213 people inside and on the patio. It will have four-seat, six-seat and eight-seat table with communal dining of multiple parties at the same table encouraged.
Rudy’s was founded in 1989 in Leon Springs, Texas, a San Antonio suburb. It first expanded out of state in 1994 with an Albuquerque restaurant still in operation at 2321 Carlisle Blvd. NE. A second Albuquerque location followed in 1997 at 10136 Coors Blvd. NW with a Las Cruces restaurant opening in 2017.
“For years, we’ve been hearing from people, ‘We need a Rudy’s in Santa Fe,’ ” Kenna said. “We have, throughout the years, developed relationships with high schools up there for end-of-year banquets.”
Rudy’s first arrived Oklahoma in 2006 and is now in Norman and Oklahoma City. It came to Colorado in 2010 in Colorado Springs; Arizona in 2012 with locations in Gilbert, Chandler and Goodyear; and one location in Florida in Panama City Beach that opened in July.