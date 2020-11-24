A traffic stop Monday led to the arrests of two Santa Fe residents on drug trafficking charges after police found narcotics in the vehicle, according to criminal complaints filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaints, police stopped a white Mercedes driven by Jonathan Gallegos, 33, around 7 a.m. as it pulled into a Speedway near Agua Fría Road because the car had a license plate for a Toyota sedan. A woman identified as Margaret Montano, 36, went into the store, according to police.
Officers found two straws they believed were used to smoke heroin and asked Gallegos to get out of the vehicle, the complaints said. Gallegos, who did not have a registration or insurance for the vehicle and was suspected of driving on a revoked license, was arrested.
Gallegos had a clear glass pipe with two white rocks that later tested positive for crack cocaine, the complaint said.
While searching the vehicle, officers also found a small chest containing marijuana wrapped in individual baggies, heroin in individual bags and a scale covered with a white residue, the complaints said.
Police also found a clear bag with a “large brown ball-like substance” that later tested positive for heroin and a purse containing a substance believed to be heroin, according to police.
After returning from the store, Montano admitted to possession of heroin and was arrested, the complaints said.
Gallegos and Montano were taken to Santa Fe County jail on counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking controlled substances and tampering with evidence.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.